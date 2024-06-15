BARNSTABLE – A car and motorcycle collided on Route 6 in Barnstable. The collision happened about 9 PM Friday on Route 6 westbound about a more before Route 132 (Exit 68). One person was rushed to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Traffic was delayed in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Serious injury reported after car vs motorcycle crash on Route 6 in Barnstable
June 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
