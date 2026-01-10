WEST BARNSTABLE – Mass State Police and West Barnstable fire were called to a serious crash on Route 6 about 10:30 PM Friday. A vehicle reportedly overturned in the woods on the westbound side between Route 132 and Route 149. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the victim. Mass State Police called for their Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS) to investigate the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Serious injury reported after vehicle overturns in woods on Route 6 in West Barnstable
January 9, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
