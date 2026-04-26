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Several ambulances called to traffic crash in Sandwich

April 26, 2026

SANDWICH – Several ambulances were called to a traffic crash in Sandwich shortly before noon Sunday. The collision happened at the intersection of Main Street, Tupper Road and Grove Street. Ambulances from West Barnstable and Bourne responded to assist at the scene. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was detoured around the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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