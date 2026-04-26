SANDWICH – Several ambulances were called to a traffic crash in Sandwich shortly before noon Sunday. The collision happened at the intersection of Main Street, Tupper Road and Grove Street. Ambulances from West Barnstable and Bourne responded to assist at the scene. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was detoured around the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Several ambulances called to traffic crash in Sandwich
April 26, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Sandwich