Several arrested in joint operation between FBI Gang Task Force and Nantucket Police



NANTUCKET – From Nantucket Police: On November 21st, 2024 at 6 AM, the Nantucket Police Department Detective Unit and Patrol Unit assisted the FBI Gang Task Force with executing an arrest warrant and search warrant at 34A Hooper Farm Road in Nantucket. The person listed on the warrant was located and taken into custody without incident by the FBI. In addition to this arrest made by the FBI, the Nantucket Police Department made three arrests:

1. Maicol Jose Baries Soriano, 31, of 34A Hooper Farm Road in Nantucket

2. Carlos Arnulfo Vasquez Hernandez, 31, of 34A Hooper Farm Road of Nantucket

3. Victor Alfanzo Ramirez Valdivieso, 32, of 34A Hooper Farm Road of Nantucket

All three were arrested without incident at the residence and charged with Trafficking in cocaine 18 grams but less than 36 grams and possession of ammunition without a FID card. Valdivieso also had a default warrant out of Stoughton District Court.

Update: According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston, John Angel, 31, of Nantucket was arrested by the FBI Gang Task Force. It is alleged that approximately 100 grams of suspected cocaine and approximately $25,000 cash were recovered from Angel’s residence on Nantucket during a search at the time of his arrest.

