YARMOUTH – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Yarmouth sometime after 1:30 PM Tuesday. The collision happened on Buck Island Road at Jannor Way. Three people were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Several evaluated after head-on crash in Yarmouth
June 9, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Yarmouth