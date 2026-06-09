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Several evaluated after head-on crash in Yarmouth

June 9, 2026

YARMOUTH – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Yarmouth sometime after 1:30 PM Tuesday. The collision happened on Buck Island Road at Jannor Way. Three people were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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