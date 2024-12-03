WEST BARNSTABLE – Several people were evaluated after a three-vehicle crash in West Barnstable. The collision happened 9:15 AM Tuesday at Oak Street and Service Road. A Kia Sorrento and a Subaru Legacy sedan appeared to have collided head-in while a Honda Pilot went off the road and struck a tree. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Several evaluated after three-vehicle crash in West Barnstable
December 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
