Several evaluated after three-vehicle crash in West Barnstable





WEST BARNSTABLE – Several people were evaluated after a three-vehicle crash in West Barnstable. The collision happened 9:15 AM Tuesday at Oak Street and Service Road. A Kia Sorrento and a Subaru Legacy sedan appeared to have collided head-in while a Honda Pilot went off the road and struck a tree. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN