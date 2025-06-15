Several people evaluated after deck collapse in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (C-O-MM) Fire: At 1:40 PM Sunday afternoon, C-O-MM Fire Department responded to a reported deck collapse at 125 Holder Lane in Marstons Mills. Upon arrival, crews encountered a complete deck collapse at the residence.

A total of eight patients were evaluated. Six individuals declined medical transport, while two were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

In addition to the Fire Department, representatives from the Town of Barnstable Building Department along with Town of Barnstable Wiring/Electrical inspectors were requested to the scene.

The property was ultimately turned back over to the homeowner following the emergency response. There are no additional details available at this time, but updates will be provided as they become available.