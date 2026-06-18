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Several people evaluated after head-on crash in Falmouth

June 17, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – Several people were evaluated after a head-on crash in Falmouth. The collision happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between Central Avenue and Fresh Pond Road. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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