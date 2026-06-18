FALMOUTH – Several people were evaluated after a head-on crash in Falmouth. The collision happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between Central Avenue and Fresh Pond Road. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Several people evaluated after head-on crash in Falmouth
June 17, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Falmouth