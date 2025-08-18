CENTERVILLE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Centerville. The collision happened shortly before 2 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Bell Tower Mall. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
Several people evaluated after head-on crash on Route 28 in Centerville
August 18, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Road Race wraps 53rd year
- Tournament honors Cape Cod teen who died in bike crash, raises scholarship money
- State restores funding for Healthy Incentives Program, providing access to fruits & vegetables
- Herring River Estuary Restoration receives funding boost
- LISTEN: Barnstable County considers luxury real estate transfer fee — Sunday Journal
- LISTEN: Risk low, but be aware about ‘flesh-eating bacteria’, says Cape health experts
- Aquarium spots over a thousand animals in latest survey of Northeast Canyons monument
- Barnstable and Nantucket Public School Districts receive funding for literacy instruction
- Usage of Cape Cod AquiFund is spiking due to wastewater upgrades
- Alert from state after rare bacterial infection reported on Cape
- Rare bacterial infection caught by swimmer at Upper Cape beach
- Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School takes part in workforce training program
- Two more Cape Cod towns adding “lease to locals” housing option