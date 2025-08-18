You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several people evaluated after head-on crash on Route 28 in Centerville

Several people evaluated after head-on crash on Route 28 in Centerville

August 18, 2025

CENTERVILLE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Centerville. The collision happened shortly before 2 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Bell Tower Mall. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

