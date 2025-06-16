ORLEANS – Multiple students were evaluated after an incident involving a school bus that reportedly struck a sign. The incident happened about 3:15 PM at the Nauset Regional Middle School on South Orleans Road. In all about 15 people believed to be students were evaluated but no one was transported. Further details were not immediately available.
Several people evaluated after school bus incident in Orleans
June 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
