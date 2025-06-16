You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several people evaluated after school bus incident in Orleans

Several people evaluated after school bus incident in Orleans

June 16, 2025

ORLEANS – Multiple students were evaluated after an incident involving a school bus that reportedly struck a sign. The incident happened about 3:15 PM at the Nauset Regional Middle School on South Orleans Road. In all about 15 people believed to be students were evaluated but no one was transported. Further details were not immediately available.

