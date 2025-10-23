You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several people evaluated after traffic crash on Sandwich Road by Upper Cape Tech School

Several people evaluated after traffic crash on Sandwich Road by Upper Cape Tech School

October 23, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a traffic crash on Sandwich Road at the entrance to the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School about 2:40 PM Thursday. Ambulances from Onset responded to assist in patient care. Two people were transported to Falmouth Hospital. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. A traffic light was recently installed at the school entrance.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 