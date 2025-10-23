BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a traffic crash on Sandwich Road at the entrance to the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School about 2:40 PM Thursday. Ambulances from Onset responded to assist in patient care. Two people were transported to Falmouth Hospital. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. A traffic light was recently installed at the school entrance.
Several people evaluated after traffic crash on Sandwich Road by Upper Cape Tech School
October 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
