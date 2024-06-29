You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several rescued after sailboat capsizes off Barnstable

Several rescued after sailboat capsizes off Barnstable

June 29, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Several people were rescued by a Good Samaritan after a sailboat capsized off Harborview Road in Barnstable Village. Barnstable Fire, Department of Natural Resources and the Harbormaster all responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

