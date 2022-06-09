HYANNIS PORT – About 7 people were rescued after getting stranded by the incoming tide on the Hyannis Port Breakwater around 10:30 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported.
Several rescued from Hyannis Port breakwater
June 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
