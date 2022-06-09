You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several rescued from Hyannis Port breakwater

Several rescued from Hyannis Port breakwater

June 9, 2022

HYANNIS PORT  – About 7 people were rescued after getting stranded by the incoming tide on the Hyannis Port Breakwater around 10:30 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported.

