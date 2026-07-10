Several Tall Ships sail through Cape Cod Canal en route to Boston event

BOURNE – Several Tall Ships sailed through the Cape Cod Canal this week en route to Boston Harbor for the start of Sail Boston 2026 this weekend, one of the nation’s largest maritime celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary.

Many of the vessels traveling from New York to Boston passed through the Cape Cod Canal over the past several days, drawing crowds to the canal’s banks in Bourne and Sandwich as spectators watched the historic sailing ships make their way toward their final port of call. David Curran from Satellite News Service captured several pictures from the banks of the canal.

The festivities officially begin Saturday morning with the Parade of Sail, led by the historic USS Constitution, better known as “Old Ironsides.” More than 60 tall ships and military vessels representing over 20 countries are expected to participate, making it the largest Sail Boston event since 2000. Organizers estimate more than four million visitors could attend the six-day celebration, which runs through July 16.

Following the parade, many of the ships will dock along Boston’s waterfront, where they will be open for free public tours during scheduled visiting hours. The international fleet includes renowned training vessels such as Peru’s BAP Unión, Argentina’s ARA Libertad, Chile’s Esmeralda and Poland’s Dar Młodzieży.