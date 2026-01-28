You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several traffic crashes slow the morning commute on the Cape

Several traffic crashes slow the morning commute on the Cape

January 28, 2026

Several crashes slowed the morning commute along Route 6 on the Cape Wednesday morning. Officials remind drivers to be aware of patchy black ice and also to grab the sunglasses due to the extra glare from the fresh snow pack. Use extra caution at intersections where the high piles of snow may block the view of other vehicles in the area.

HARWICH – A crash was reported on Route 6 on the “alley” section near the Dennis town line. No serious injuries were reported.

BOURNE – Three vehicles collided on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) near Herring Pond Road. One person was transported to a hospital.

WEST BARNSTABLE – A traffic crash occurred on Route 6 westbound just before the Route 149 exit.
