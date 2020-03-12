You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several units called to brush fire in Falmouth

Several units called to brush fire in Falmouth

March 12, 2020

FALMOUTH – Several brush breakers were called to a brush fire in Falmouth around 4 PM. Falmouth Fire units investigating smoke in the area when the fire was discovered off Brick Kiln Road near the state forest fire watchtower. Units from Joint Base Cape Cod, Sandwich and Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation were on scene.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 