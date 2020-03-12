FALMOUTH – Several brush breakers were called to a brush fire in Falmouth around 4 PM. Falmouth Fire units investigating smoke in the area when the fire was discovered off Brick Kiln Road near the state forest fire watchtower. Units from Joint Base Cape Cod, Sandwich and Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation were on scene.
Several units called to brush fire in Falmouth
March 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
