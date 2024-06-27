Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Provincetown, Truro

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1228 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2024
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts…
* Until 130 AM EDT.
* At 1228 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Provincetown, moving east at 55 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Provincetown and Truro.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.