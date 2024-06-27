You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Provincetown, Truro

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Provincetown, Truro

June 27, 2024



Severe Thunderstorm Warning

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1228 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2024

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts…

* Until 130 AM EDT.

* At 1228 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Provincetown, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Provincetown and Truro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

