Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Barnstable County

July 3, 2025


8 PM Update: Strong thunderstorm over Provincetown, Special Marine Warning issued:
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
741 PM EDT Thu Jul 3 2025

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts…
Southeastern Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts…
Southern Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts…

* Until 830 PM EDT.

* At 741 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fall River, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include…
New Bedford, Fall River, Plymouth, Dartmouth, Falmouth, Marion, Middleborough, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Fairhaven, Westport, Mashpee, Carver, Lakeville, Acushnet, Freetown, Mattapoisett, and Rochester.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

