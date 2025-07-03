Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Barnstable County

8 PM Update: Strong thunderstorm over Provincetown, Special Marine Warning issued:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
741 PM EDT Thu Jul 3 2025
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts…
Southeastern Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts…
Southern Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts…
* Until 830 PM EDT.
* At 741 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fall River, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to trees and power lines.
* Locations impacted include…
New Bedford, Fall River, Plymouth, Dartmouth, Falmouth, Marion, Middleborough, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Fairhaven, Westport, Mashpee, Carver, Lakeville, Acushnet, Freetown, Mattapoisett, and Rochester.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.