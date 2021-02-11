BOURNE – Sheriff Cummings presented Life Saving Awards at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility Wednesday to Deputy Sheriff Matthew Rumul for an incident in October, and Deputy Sheriffs John Curry and Daryl Schuchman for an incident in December. These deputies prevented two separate tragic events from happening in our community and we thank them for their quick actions and service.
Sheriff presents Life Saving Awards at House of Corrections
February 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
