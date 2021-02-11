You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sheriff presents Life Saving Awards at House of Corrections

Sheriff presents Life Saving Awards at House of Corrections

February 11, 2021


BOURNE – Sheriff Cummings presented Life Saving Awards at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility Wednesday to Deputy Sheriff Matthew Rumul for an incident in October, and Deputy Sheriffs John Curry and Daryl Schuchman for an incident in December. These deputies prevented two separate tragic events from happening in our community and we thank them for their quick actions and service.

