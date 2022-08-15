Sheriff’s boat assists in man overboard call Sunday

FALMOUTH – At approximately 14:00, the Barnstable Sheriff’s Office vessel S-300 heard a relayed distress call from M/V Grenada, reporting a Man Overboard. No detailed location was immediately available as the reporting party was not familiar with the area, saying only that he was near Cuttyhunk, and was rebooting his chart plotter to obtain a position. TowBoat US was relaying the radio call to USCG Sector SENE.

S-300 was just off West Chop, Vineyard Haven Harbor at the time, but immediately headed for the area.

A ‘Good Samaritan” Vessel was nearby and hearing the distress call responded to the location to attempt to retrieve the man from the water. They were experiencing some difficulty getting him out of the water and on-board. By this time, a Lat/Lon position was established and reported to Sector SENE. The M/V Liberty operated by Chris Scanzillo, who is also a medic, was able to successfully retrieve Mr. Wayne Silvera of Acushnet MA, and treat him for a lower leg laceration and hypothermia. The laceration is believed to be from a prop strike of his own boat, MV Grenada. Mr. Silvera reported that he had fallen off his own boat and had been struggling in the water in excess of 2 hours.

S-300 established and maintained radio contact with BCSO Dispatch, and with USCG Sector SENE, which also had a USCG Helicopter in the area orbiting above the scene.

Upon arrival, Mr. Silvera was safe aboard the MV Liberty, and treated by Mr. Scanzillo. USCG Sector SENE was directing rescue assets to transport Mr. Silvera to the nearest dock/port for medical attention and had arranged for Falmouth Fire/Rescue to be at Station Woods Hole. Water conditions were not ideal for patient transfer to S-300. The MV Liberty was sufficient for safe transit but Mr. Scanzillo was not familiar with USCG Station Woods Hole’s location. We instructed Mr. Scanzillo to follow us as we escorted him to Little Harbor, Station Woods Hole.

Upon arrival at USCG Station Woods Hole, Falmouth Fire/Rescue was already on scene awaiting. Mr. Silvera was treated for his lower leg laceration and a core temperature of 94 degrees. Mr. Silvera refused transport to Falmouth Hospital. Mr. Silvera’s friend had headed back to Acushnet with the MV Grenada believing that his friend would be at Falmouth Hospital. Not wanting to see Mr. Silvera stranded at Station Woods Hole, we made arrangements for his partner to pick him up at Falmouth Harbor. S-300 transported Mr. Silvera to Falmouth Harbor and waited for his partner to arrive.

