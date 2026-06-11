Sheriff’s department announces Flag Sojourn 250 is coming to Cape Cod



BOURNE – From Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department: The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office will host Flag Sojourn 250, a global journey of one flag that celebrates the 250th anniversary of our nation. Join Sheriff Donna D. Buckley and special guests for a flag raising ceremony on Flag Day, Sunday, June 14, at 1 p.m. at the National Cemetery in Bourne.

Flag Sojourn 250 honors generations of American veterans while celebrating 250 years as a nation. Beginning on Flag Day, June 14, 2025, it has traveled through most of the U.S. states, every U.S. territory, and every U.S. military cemetery overseas. The journey concludes on July 4 in Washington D.C.

Sheriffs across the nation have been escorting the flag. Stopping at state capitals, county courthouses, historic sites, monuments, and cemeteries, the flag’s path invites Americans to pause and reflect on our history, our freedom and our future.

In Massachusetts, the flag will be raised over Boston Harbor and aboard the USS Constitution on June 13. After leaving the National Cemetery in Bourne, it will be flown aboard the Mayflower II in Plymouth. You can follow the flag’s path with this interactive map and narrative features.

“The American Flag is a living symbol of the unity of our nation,” said Sheriff Donna D. Buckley. “What better symbol to honor our veterans and mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.”

Flag Sojourn 250 is a project of the National Flag Foundation (NFF) and America250’s America Waves program. Other key programming partners include UPS, the American Battle Monuments Commission, and the National Sheriffs’ Association. Register here for the June 14th event.