Silver Alert issued for missing Dennis man



DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department is attempting to locate Richard Johnson, 86, who was last seen leaving his residence on 20 July 2026. He was involved in a hit and run accident and never made it to his medical appointment. He was last seen heading northbound on the Bourne Bridge at approximately 2:46PM.



Johnson is described as 5′ 10″, 1651bs, bald with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing beige pants and a white polo shirt. He is believe to be traveling in a 2004 black Buick LeSabre bearing Massachusetts registration 5450MA. Johnson is believed to suffer from serious memory impairment.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of JOHNSON is asked to call the Dennis Police Department at (508) 394-1315.