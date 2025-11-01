Sisson Road in Harwich closed after vehicle shears off utility pole

HARWICH – A vehicle sheared off a utility pole in Harwich sometime before 8 AM Saturday. The collision happened on Sisson Road at Route 28. The driver appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Harwich Police are investigating the incident. Sisson Road was expected to be closed for an extended time while the pole was replaced.

From Harwich Police: Sisson Road is closed between Route 28 and Harold Street. A vehicle has struck a utility pole which has caused some power outages in the area. Eversource and Verizon have crews on the way to make repairs.

Shaws Market is accessible via the entrance near Harold Street.