Six people evaluated after traffic crash Hyannis

November 28, 2025

HYANNIS – Six people were injured in a traffic crash in Hyannis shortly after 5 PM. The collision happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by Luke’s Liquor’s. Four victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital but non of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Traffic delays were expected until the vehicles were towed. Barnstable Police aew investigating the cause of the crash.

