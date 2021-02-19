FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue responded to a report of a sledding accident just after 2 PM Friday. The incident happened at a sandpit off Sandwich Road. Firefighters called for additional assistance to carry the victim out to the ambulance. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with a possible back injury. Further details were not immediately available.
Sledder injured in Falmouth
February 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Steven Xiarhos
- Sunday Journal – The Hundred Acre School
- Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary
- COVID Response Task Force Slams Baker’s Vaccine Rollout
- AmeriCorps Cape Cod Seeking Proposals for 2021
- The Hundred Acre School Announces Class Expansions
- Vineyard Bank Foundation Awarding Non-Profit Grants
- Sandwich Rec Department Announces Summer Programs
- Legislation Filed to Prevent Taxation of COVID Relief Money
- Massachusetts’ COVID-19 Vaccine Site Temporarily Crashes
- Barnstable Detective Deputized for Secret Service Work
- Baker Announces Next Group Eligible for Vaccination
- Fernandes Named Tourism Committee Vice Chair