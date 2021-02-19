You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sledder injured in Falmouth

Sledder injured in Falmouth

February 19, 2021

Google Earth/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue responded to a report of a sledding accident just after 2 PM Friday. The incident happened at a sandpit off Sandwich Road. Firefighters called for additional assistance to carry the victim out to the ambulance. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with a possible back injury. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 