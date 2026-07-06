SANDWICH – A small fire in the bakery area of the Stop & Shop supermarket off Route 6A & Tupper Road in Sandwich caused smoke to build up in the building. Fire crews responded to the scene about 11 AM Monday and reportedly discovered materials smoldering against a freezer unit. The fire was fully extinguished and the building ventilated. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Small fire causes smoke in Stop & Shop in Sandwich
July 6, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Sandwich