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Small fire causes smoke in Stop & Shop in Sandwich

July 6, 2026

SANDWICH – A small fire in the bakery area of the Stop & Shop supermarket off Route 6A & Tupper Road in Sandwich caused smoke to build up in the building. Fire crews responded to the scene about 11 AM Monday and reportedly discovered materials smoldering against a freezer unit. The fire was fully extinguished and the building ventilated. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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