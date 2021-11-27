You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire in basement of Brewster residence extinguished

Small fire in basement of Brewster residence extinguished

November 27, 2021

BREWSTER – Firefighters responded to a residence in the 200 block of Tubman Road shortly after 5 PM Saturday for reports of smoke in the house. Crews discovered a small fire in the basement of the home and quickly extinguished it. Smoke was ventilated and firefighters checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread any further. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 