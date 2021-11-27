BREWSTER – Firefighters responded to a residence in the 200 block of Tubman Road shortly after 5 PM Saturday for reports of smoke in the house. Crews discovered a small fire in the basement of the home and quickly extinguished it. Smoke was ventilated and firefighters checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread any further. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Small fire in basement of Brewster residence extinguished
November 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
