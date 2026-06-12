YARMOUTH – A small fire at a house in Yarmouth was quickly doused. Firefighters were called to Pond Street sometime after 6:30 PM Friday. The fire was reportedly confined to an exterior utility room. No injuries were reported.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire in Yarmouth doused
Small fire in Yarmouth doused
June 12, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Yarmouth