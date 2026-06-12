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Small fire in Yarmouth doused

June 12, 2026

Blake Sears/Signal News Network/CWN

YARMOUTH – A small fire at a house in Yarmouth was quickly doused. Firefighters were called to Pond Street sometime after 6:30 PM Friday. The fire was reportedly confined to an exterior utility room. No injuries were reported.

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