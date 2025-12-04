HYANNIS – A small fire was reported on the Hy-Line Ferry Grey Lady IV about 11:30 AM Thursday. According to reports crewmembers put out the fire in a HVAC motor. The vessel docked and all passengers disembarked without injury. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Small fire reported on Hy-Line ferry in Hyannis
December 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
