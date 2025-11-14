You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small plane lands safely at Hyannis after reporting communications issue

November 14, 2025

HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely after the pilot reported a communications issue. The Beechcraft Bonaza with 4 souls on board landed without incident or injury at Cape Cod Gateway Airport about 9:15 AM Friday. Further details were not immediately available.

