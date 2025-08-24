You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small plane lands safely at Hyannis after reporting smoke in the cockpit

August 24, 2025

HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis about 3 PM Sunday after the pilot reported possible smoke in the cockpit. The pilot set down safely and no injuries were reported. The FAA will investigate the incident.

