PROVINCETOWN – A small plane made am emergency landing at Provincetown Municipal Airport after reporting an engine failure. The Cessna 172 landed safely with no injuries or damage about 1 PM Wednesday. The airport was closed for a short time until the plane could be towed to a hangar. The FAA will investigate the incident.
Small plane makes emergency landing at Provincetown airport
August 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
