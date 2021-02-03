Small plane that took off from Martha’s Vineyard Airport crashes in Leicester

LEICESTER, MA – A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Leicester, MA just short of the Worcester Regional Airport. Onlight flight records showed the Piper PA-46 had departed Martha’s Vineyard Airport 45 minutes later. According to reports, the three people omnboard the craft survived and were taken to hospitals. The crash is under investigation by the FAA and NSTB.

Mass State Police issued a statement saying that Troopers responded to a small plane that crashed in the area of Moose Hill Road in Leicester. Brookfield and Leicester PD’s also responding along with Environmental PD and FAA. No further information available at this time.