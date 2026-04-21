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Smoldering fire doused at Wellfleet Town Pier

April 21, 2026

CJP/CWN

WELLFLEET – A smoldering fire at the Wellfleet Town Pier late Tuesday afternoon was quickly doused with minimal damage. No injuries were reported.

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