WEST BARNSTABLE – The snowy conditions may have let to a vehicle reportedly lost control and rolled on its roof.The crash happened about 11:15 PM Monday on Route 6 westbound between Route 132 and Route 149. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police temporarily closed the westbound lanes until the scene could be cleared and snow removed from the roadway.
Snowy conditions may have led to rollover crash in West Barnstable
February 10, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
