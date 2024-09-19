Special reporting: Career criminal arrested brandishing a firearm in Hyannis last Friday

HYANNIS – A career criminal was arrested again last week after allegedly brandishing a firearm during an altercation in Hyannis. According to a report by Barnstable Police Detective Liam Loiselle, The department had initiated a narcotics investigation into Terry Burdick and Melissa Talbot who were accused of dealing narcotics out of a residence at 22 School St. in Hyannis. Warrants were obtained and a plan formulated to arrest the two subjects on September 14th. The report notes that Burdick has 75 counts on his Board of Probation adult record including conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act, assault & battery with serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and indecent A&B on a child (CWN will chronicle some of those incidents later in this report). The report also showed he did not possess a license to carry a firearm.

On Friday September 13th, at 10:20 PM, Barnstable offiers responded to the Flashback Retro Arcade Bar and Grille at 294 Main Street in Hyannis for a report of a fight. Upon arrival several witnesses reported a while male brandished a firearm during the fire. Based on witness statements and a photo taken by a witness and further investigation, the suspect was determined to be Terry Burdick. Police were able to determine through surveillance cameras that Burdick had returned to the 22 School Street residence.

Based on the above incidents, the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT team was contacted. A new arrest warrant for the latest incident was obtained. At approximately 1 AM, the warrants were executed by the SWAT team and both Burdick and Talbot were taken into custody without incident. Narcotic evidence at the residence and taken to the police station. A field test confirmed the presence of fentanyl.

Interviews were conducted in which Burdick denied being in the area of the Flashback or ever having possession of a firearm. Talbot told investigators that she had seen Burdick with a firearm the past week. She also related that when Burdick returned to the residence he said he had just stabbed someone on Main Street in Hyannis.

At this time Burdick was charged with in connection with the Flashback incident with Assault with a dangerous weapon, Trafficking in more that 10 grams of Fentanyl, and Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.

Talbot was charged in connection with the 22 School St. warrant with Trafficking in more that 10 grams of Fentanyl, and Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.

History

On October 17th, Cape Wide News reported:

From Barnstable Police: At 11:54 pm Tuesday night Barnstable Police officers were called to a town parking lot behind the JFK Museum on Main Street in Hyannis. The caller reported a female had been badly assaulted near the public restrooms. Investigation revealed a 45-year-old West Yarmouth woman had been beaten by 2-3 unidentified suspects who fled the scene prior to police arrival. Witnesses in the area were able to recount the event to investigators who are working to identify the assailants. The woman was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with head and facial injuries and later transferred to Mass Eye & Ear in Boston where she remains in stable condition. Investigation of this incident remains ongoing.

The next day CWN ran this followup:

Two people are facing charges in connection with the alleged attack of a woman behind the JFK Hyannis Museum Tuesday.

At 11:54 PM, Barnstable Police officers were called to the rear of the museum for a report of a female near the public restroom who had been badly assaulted and was injured.

The investigation revealed a 45-year-old West Yarmouth woman had been in an altercation with 2-3 subjects who had fled prior to police arrival. Witnesses recounted the event to investigators who were able to identify two alleged assailants as 27-year-old Rochelle Wood of Hyannis and 32-year-old Terry Burdick of East Falmouth.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Burdick and Wood who were later located in the Hyannis area and taken into custody. Both suspects were transported to Barnstable District Court for arraignment. Wood was charged with Mayhem, Assault & Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Assault & Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon.

Burdick was charged with Mayhem and Assault & Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with head and facial injuries and later transferred to Mass Eye & Ear in Boston where she was listed in stable condition as of yesterday morning.

On October 11th, 2013, Cape Wide News reported:

Since early 2013 the Barnstable Police Department (BPD) had received numerous complaints regarding public intoxication, disorderly conduct, property crimes, and narcotics distribution in and around the Hyannis Main Street Village Green. The Village Green is the focal point of the downtown Hyannis area. It abuts the Barnstable Town Hall, Hyannis Public Library, and Kennedy Museum. Attempts were made to resolve this problem with directed police patrols and extra attention. A group of convicted felons was identified as frequenting the Village Green. Traditional police tactics displaced the problems but did not resolve them.

In July of 2013, the Barnstable Street Crime Unit (SCU) focused their attention on the Hyannis Village Green. The SCU worked with the Barnstable Patrol Division to identify a “core” group of convicted felons that were distributing narcotics in and around the Hyannis Village Green. These individuals were very well known to the SCU and BPD. Several had criminal records dating back four decades. One was a level three sex offender. This loose affiliated group of individuals were homeless but appeared to be also preying on the Hyannis homeless population. These individuals were suspected of committing crimes against the vulnerable homeless population, tourist, and Main Street business community. The crimes included assaults, larceny, and narcotics distribution.

Barnstable Police Chief Paul MacDonald directed the SCU to address the issue. The SCU is comprised of officers from the Barnstable PD, Yarmouth PD, Mashpee PD, Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department, and Massachusetts State Police. A plan was developed to utilize a MSP Trooper assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney Office. The MSP Trooper acting in an undercover capacity would attempt to purchase narcotics from the group and/or their associates. From 07/17/2013 to 08/07/2013, the undercover MSP Trooper made numerous “hand to hand” narcotics purchases from “core” group. This resulted in arrests warrants being obtained for eight subjects. All were convicted felons with lengthy criminal history and have been the source of numerous police complaints in and around the Hyannis Village Green. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

One of the eight was Terry Burdick, age 26, of Barnstable House of Correction, Bourne, MA who was charged with

1 count of distributing a counterfeit substance (soap)

Burdick has 2 open cases in Barnstable District Court and currently is in the Barnstable House of Correction. He has previous convictions for A&B on a police officer, distribution of cocaine, B&E, and A&B dangerous weapon.

Mugshots via Barnstable Police/CWN