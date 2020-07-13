FALMOUTH – A sprinkler system douse a fire in a room of a Falmouth hotel. Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at the InnSeasons Resort Surfside on Menauhant Road sometime after 5:30 PM. The fire was out when crews arrived and no injuries were reported. Insepctors were called to check damage from the fire and water damage from the sprinkler. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Sprinkler system douses fire at Falmouth hotel
July 13, 2020
