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Sprinkler system douses overnight fire in Hyannis office building

July 31, 2026

HYANNIS – A sprinker system saved the day after a fire broke out in an office building overnight in Hyannis. Firefighters responding to an alarm activation about 3:30 AM encountered smoke on the second floor of the structure at 973 Iyannough Road (Route 132) and discovered the fire which was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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