HYANNIS – A sprinker system saved the day after a fire broke out in an office building overnight in Hyannis. Firefighters responding to an alarm activation about 3:30 AM encountered smoke on the second floor of the structure at 973 Iyannough Road (Route 132) and discovered the fire which was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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Sprinkler system douses overnight fire in Hyannis office building
July 31, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis