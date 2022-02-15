HYANNIS – A heater reportedly sparked a small fire at the Resort and Conference Center on Scudder Avenue in Hyannis about 4 PM Tuesday. The fire was doused by the building’s sprinkler system. No injuries were reported. Hyannis firefighters ventilated smoke from the facility. Further details were not immediately available.
Sprinkler system douses small fire at Resort and Conference Center in Hyannis
February 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
