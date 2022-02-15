You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sprinkler system douses small fire at Resort and Conference Center in Hyannis

Sprinkler system douses small fire at Resort and Conference Center in Hyannis

February 15, 2022

HYANNIS – A heater reportedly sparked a small fire at the Resort and Conference Center on Scudder Avenue in Hyannis about 4 PM Tuesday. The fire was doused by the building’s sprinkler system. No injuries were reported. Hyannis firefighters ventilated smoke from the facility. Further details were not immediately available.

