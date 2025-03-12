Stakeout on Central Avenue in Falmouth leads to two arrests, seizure of illegal firearms

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On the evening of March 11, 2025, Falmouth Police conducted surveillance at a residence on Central Avenue suspected of involvement in narcotics activity.

At approximately 7:00 PM, officers observed a vehicle make a brief stop at the residence, behavior consistent with narcotics transactions. Officers followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop for marked lane violations on Waquoit Highway. A narcotics K9 team from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office responded, and the K9 indicated the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A subsequent search led to the discovery of illicit pills. The driver, Benjamin Morris, 35, of Dennis, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Class B Substance and Marked Lanes Violation. Morris was booked and later released on personal recognizance.

Later that evening, at approximately 8:15 PM, officers observed another vehicle leaving the residence. The vehicle had a defective taillight and was not inspected, prompting a second traffic stop on Waquoit Highway. Once again, the narcotics K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of an occupant revealed multiple baggies containing cocaine, fentanyl, and illicit pills.

As a result, Heidi Debarros, 53, of Falmouth, was arrested and charged with:

• Trafficking 18 Grams or More of Cocaine

• Trafficking 10 Grams or More of Fentanyl

• Possession of a Class B Substance (Two Counts)

Debarros was held on $5,000 bail.



Following these arrests, officers applied for and obtained a search warrant for 146 Central Avenue. On the morning of March 12, 2025, at approximately 9:36 AM, Falmouth Police, with the assistance of the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, executed the warrant. During the search, officers seized two illegal firearms:

• Walther .22 caliber handgun (later determined to have been stolen from Mashpee)

• Franchi 20-gauge shotgun

The investigation into the stolen handgun and illegal possession of the shotgun remains ongoing. Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

The Falmouth Police Department appreciates the community’s patience during the temporary road closure on Central Avenue this morning. We also extend our gratitude to our partner agencies for their assistance in removing dangerous drugs and illegal firearms from our community.