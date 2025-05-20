You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Standoff in Dennis comes to peaceful end

Standoff in Dennis comes to peaceful end

May 20, 2025


DENNIS – Early Tuesday morning, just after 6:30 AM, Dennis Police responded to a residence on Donnie Way following reports of a barricaded individual. Officers from Dennis, Yarmouth, Brewster, and the Massachusetts State Police quickly arrived on scene, secured the area, and initiated communication efforts.

Dennis officers were able to establish phone contact with the individual, who ultimately exited the residence peacefully and was taken into custody without incident.

At the time, officers on scene were unable to provide further comment, as the situation was still developing and new information continued to emerge. As of 7:30 AM, the scene was secured and the situation was under control.

Material and photo from BSears Media used in this report.

