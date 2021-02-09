State awards Public Fire Education Grants to 239 fire departments



STOW, MA – The Baker-Polito Administration today announced that 239 municipal fire departments will receive nearly $2 million in grants to fund fire education programs for children and older adults across Massachusetts.

Fire departments in 235 communities will receive Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E) and Senior SAFE grants; four communities will receive S.A.F.E. grants only; and three communities will receive Senior SAFE grants only.

On Cape Cod the following departments received awards:

(Department, Safe Award, Senior Safe Award)

Barnstable Fire Department $3,780, $2.180

Bourne Fire Department $5,281, $2,680

Brewster Fire Department $4,692, $2,480

Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire $3,832, $2,880

Chatham Fire Department $4,692, $2,480

Eastham Fire Department $3,794, $2,180

Falmouth Fire-Rescue $6,380, $2,880

Harwich Fire Deparment $4,692, $2,480

Mashpee Fire & Rescue $4,692, $2,480

Orleans Fire Department $4,692, $2,480

Sandwich Fire Department $5,281, $2,680

Wellfleet Fire Department $3,794, $2,180

Yarmouth Fire Department $5,281, $2,680

“Since 1996, the S.A.F.E. program has brought fire education to hundreds of thousands of students in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This program allows firefighters and teachers to work together to provide fire and life safety education to young people. This collaboration contributed to a major accomplishment. No children died in fires in Massachusetts last year.”

The average number of children dying in fires annually has dropped by 78% since the S.A.F.E. Program began. The Senior SAFE Program is in its seventh year, providing firefighters with the funding to deliver fire safety education to another vulnerable population – seniors.

“Home visits, smoke and CO alarm installations, and fire safety presentations at senior centers by firefighters with senior agencies help older adults develop strategies to stay safe at home for longer,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

“The S.A.F.E. and Senior SAFE grants represent a smart investment in fire safety,” said Public Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Thomas Turco. “Youngsters and older adults are historically at greater risk in house fires, but that risk can be reduced through the targeted outreach, education, and awareness programs these grants help to fund,” he added.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said, “The S.A.F.E. and Senior SAFE Programs are successful because we have trained firefighters who deliver education to children and older adults. The fire departments being supported in these public education efforts are increasing the safety of the people in their communities.”

The S.A.F.E. and Senior SAFE Programs provide $1.9 million through the Executive Office of the Public Safety and Security to local fire departments. The programs are administered by the state Department of Fire Services.