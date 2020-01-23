State Awards Public Fire Education Grants to 248 Fire Departments



BOSTON, MA – The Baker-Polito Administration Wednesday announced that 248 municipal fire departments will receive nearly $2 million in grants to fund fire safety programs geared toward children and older adults across Massachusetts.

Fire departments in 235 communities will receive Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E) and Senior SAFE grants; six communities will receive S.A.F.E. grants only; and seven communities will receive Senior SAFE grants only.

Departments S.A.F.E. Senior SAFE

Barnstable Fire Department $886 $1,062

Brewster Fire Department $3,965 $2,348

Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills $3,123 $1,677

Chatham Fire Department $3,965 $2,348

Eastham Fire Department $3,065 $2,055

Falmouth Fire Rescue $5,663 $2,730

Harwich Fire Department $3,965 $2,348

Mashpee Fire & Rescue Department $1,965 $2,348

Orleans Fire Department $3,965 $2,348

Sandwich Fire Department $4,565 $2,552

Wellfleet Fire Department $3,065 $2,055

Yarmouth Fire Department $4,565 $2,552

“Since 1995, the S.A.F.E. program has brought fire education to hundreds of thousands of students in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This program allows firefighters and teachers to work together to provide fire and life safety education to young people.”

The average number of children dying in fires annually has dropped by 76% since the S.A.F.E. Program began. The Senior SAFE program is in its 6th year, providing firefighters with the funding to deliver fire safety education to another vulnerable population – seniors.

“Home visits, smoke and CO alarm installations, and fire safety presentations at senior centers by firefighters with senior agencies help older adults develop strategies to stay safe at home for longer,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said, “The S.A.F.E. and Senior SAFE programs are successful because we have trained firefighters who deliver education to children and older adults. The fire departments being supported in these public education efforts are increasing the safety of the people in their communities.”

The S.A.F.E. Program provides $1.2 million through the Executive Office of the Public Safety and Security to local fire departments. The Senior SAFE program provides $600,000 in grant funds from fees paid by tobacco companies to the Fire Standard Compliant Cigarette Program to ensure their products meet the fire safety requirements to be sold in Massachusetts. The programs are administered by the state’s Department of Fire Services.