State Fire Marshal and Fire Chiefs Make Statewide Push on Expired Smoke Alarms

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine and the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts (FCAM) are teaming up this month to draw attention to a wave of smoke alarms that are nearing the end of their useful lifespans.

In 2015, a change to the Massachusetts Comprehensive Fire Safety Code set a new requirement that replacement smoke alarms in most Massachusetts homes have a sealed, 10-year battery and a “hush” feature. This requirement reduces the likelihood that residents will disable the device after a nuisance alarm from cooking smoke or remove the batteries for use in another device.

The long-life batteries in these alarms are reliable only for 10 years. For that reason, the alarms purchased and put into service by early adopters of this code change may no longer be reliable soon.

“Smoke alarms are like any other appliance – they don’t last forever,” said Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli, who serves as FCAM’s First Vice President. “Right now, the alarms that were purchased and put into service 10 years ago are reaching the end of their useful lifespan. Our concern is that a wave of smoke alarms in homes across Massachusetts won’t be reliable in the months ahead. If the manufacturing date on the back of your alarm is more than 10 years old, or if it doesn’t have a date, replace it right away. If it’s not 10 years old and it takes alkaline batteries, this is a great time to put fresh batteries in to be sure you’re protected through the winter.”

Chief Nardelli held a press conference Thursday with State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, Duxbury Fire Chief Rob Reardon, and fire chiefs from across Southeastern Massachusetts. It was the second of three such events, with one in Westborough on Tuesday and one in Easthampton later this month.

“When it’s time to replace your smoke alarms, we strongly recommend choosing new alarms that meet UL Standard 217, 8th Edition or later,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “Look for that language on the packaging or the product specifications. These devices use the latest multi-criteria technology, which helps to prevent nuisance alarms caused by cooking smoke. And never disable a smoke alarm. Tragically, we found working smoke alarms at only about one-third of last winter’s fatal fires.”

“Sealed-battery smoke alarms are powered by lithium-ion batteries, so please don’t put them in your household trash or recycling,” said Duxbury Fire Chief Rob Reardon. “If they’re crushed or punctured in a compactor truck or a transfer station, they could cause a fire that’s very difficult to extinguish. As lithium-ion batteries have become more common, we’ve started seeing more and more of these trash and transfer station fires, and it’s a safe bet that the root cause is battery damage.”

Each spring and fall, the Massachusetts fire service reminds residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they change their clocks. The reminder is especially urgent this year as so many smoke alarms may need to be replaced. The State Fire Marshal’s office and Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts urge residents to follow these safety tips:

Check the manufacturing date printed on the back of your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms

Replace smoke alarms after 10 years and CO alarms according to the manufacturer’s instructions (usually after 5, 7, or 10 years depending on make and model)

Choose new smoke alarms from a well-known national brand and look for the mark of an independent testing lab such as UL or Intertek/ETL

Be sure the replacement alarm has a sealed, long-life battery and a hush feature and meets UL Standard 217, 8th Edition or later

Many communities have programs that can assist older or low-income residents who need help installing or maintaining their alarms. Contact your local fire department for m