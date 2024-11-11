SANDWICH – Sandwich and Mass State Police detectives spent several hours at an apparent crime scene Monday morning. Sandwich Firefighters responded to a reported brush fire at 34 Quaker Meetinghouse Road, the Sandwich Recreation Oakcrest Cove golf course. Firefighters determined a vehicle was on fire as well and called in police to investigate. The Medical Examiner’s officer was also notified.
CWN is checking with the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office for further details.
Breaking: State, local detectives, ME respond to apparent crime scene in Sandwich
November 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
