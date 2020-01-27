State Police investigating fatal crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – At approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, troopers assigned to State Police-Norwell received reports of a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Route 44 Eastbound West of Route 3 in Plymouth. Troopers responded to that location along with the Plymouth Fire Department and EMS.

Upon their arrival Troopers observed a 2003 Pontiac Montana minivan that had been involved in a collision with a 2007 Dodge Ram towing a utility trailer. The operator of the Pontiac, Reynold Cullman, 70, of Bridgewater, sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth where he succumbed to his injuries. The 59-year-old male operator of the Dodge was not injured in the crash

Preliminary investigation shows the Pontiac was traveling Route 44 Westbound when, for reasons that remain under investigation, the vehicle crossed the center median and entered the Eastbound lanes. The Pontiac struck the trailer being towed by the Dodge then crashed into a concrete barrier.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop D of the Massachusetts State Police along with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and the Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit. Troopers were assisted on scene by MassDOT.