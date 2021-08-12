YARMOUTH – A Masachusetts State Trooper was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation after being involved in a traffic crash. The trooper’s cruiser and a Hyundai Sonata collided near the intersection of Forest Road and Alewife Circle. The other driver was not injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
State Trooper taken to hospital after crash involving cruiser in Yarmouth
August 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Team is Seeking Ways to Address Rising Energy Prices
- Barnstable County Addressing Groundwater Chemicals
- Markey: Canal Bridge Replacement Project Aided by New Bill
- Eastham Issues Plastic Bottle Ban Reminder
- Falmouth Mulls Mask Mandate Amid Delta Variant
- Brewster Whitecaps Win Cape Cod Baseball League 2021 Championship
- MBTA gets nearly $860M in federal coronavirus relief funds
- Mashpee Officials Unhappy With Military Communication
- Falmouth Road Race Expected to Cause Ferry Disruption
- Cape Cod Drought Conditions Remain as Rest of State Improves
- Rental Problems Continue as Moratorium Faces Opposition
- Falmouth Road Race Gears Up for In-Person Return
- Big Win for $1T Infrastructure Bill: Senate Shows It Can Act