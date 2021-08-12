You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / State Trooper taken to hospital after crash involving cruiser in Yarmouth

State Trooper taken to hospital after crash involving cruiser in Yarmouth

August 12, 2021

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – A Masachusetts State Trooper was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation after being involved in a traffic crash. The trooper’s cruiser and a Hyundai Sonata collided near the intersection of Forest Road and Alewife Circle. The other driver was not injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

