You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Smoky fire involving rail cars reported at Joint Base Cape Cod transfer station

Smoky fire involving rail cars reported at Joint Base Cape Cod transfer station

December 22, 2022

Bourne Fire/CWN

Joint Base Cape Cod Fire/CWN

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A structure fire was reported at Joint Base Cape Cod around 4:30 AM. “Building 3301” was heavily involved when firefighters arrived. Fire officials reported that 2 railcars were on fire along with a building at the Transfer station. Sandwich and Falmouth FDs responded mutual aid. Falmouth Fire-Rescue reported that “A large area of town is being impacted by smoke from an overnight fire at the Upper Cape Regional Transfer Station, located on Joint Base Cape Cod. Due to this incident residents may also notice an unpleasant odor in the air. The town is monitoring this situation and will provide updates as conditions warrant. Falmouth Fire Rescue has provided mutual aid to Joint Base Cape Cod.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 