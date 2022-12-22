Smoky fire involving rail cars reported at Joint Base Cape Cod transfer station

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A structure fire was reported at Joint Base Cape Cod around 4:30 AM. “Building 3301” was heavily involved when firefighters arrived. Fire officials reported that 2 railcars were on fire along with a building at the Transfer station. Sandwich and Falmouth FDs responded mutual aid. Falmouth Fire-Rescue reported that “A large area of town is being impacted by smoke from an overnight fire at the Upper Cape Regional Transfer Station, located on Joint Base Cape Cod. Due to this incident residents may also notice an unpleasant odor in the air. The town is monitoring this situation and will provide updates as conditions warrant. Falmouth Fire Rescue has provided mutual aid to Joint Base Cape Cod.”



<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>