Student injured in fall at Mattacheese Middle School in Yarmouth

March 8, 2022

YARMOUTH – A student at the Mattacheese Middle School on Higgins Crowell Road was seriously injured after reportedly accidentally falling during gym class around 10 AM Tuesday. The victim believed to be about 12 years old was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital and was reportedly going to be transferred to a Boston trauma center for further treatment. Because of medical privacy laws no further details were released.

