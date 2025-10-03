You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Students evaluated as precaution after crash involving a school bus in Sandwich

October 3, 2025

SANDWICH – Multiple students were evaluated as a precaution after a traffic crash involving their school bus. The collision happened late Friday morning on Quaker Meetinghouse Road at Route 6. No one was transported to a hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

